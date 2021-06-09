Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

NYSE SXI opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

