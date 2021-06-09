Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Star Group worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Star Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Star Group by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Star Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Star Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Star Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SGU opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Star Group, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $445.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

