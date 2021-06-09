State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Acushnet stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

