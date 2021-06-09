State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,135,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,496,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,040 shares of company stock worth $7,306,833. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.