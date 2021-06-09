State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,910 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.39.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,961 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,334 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

