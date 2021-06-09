State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,284 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,098 shares of company stock worth $3,963,244. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

