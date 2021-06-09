State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

