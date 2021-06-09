State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

