State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of H.B. Fuller worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

