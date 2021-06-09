Stefan Borgas Acquires 185 Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas bought 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 4,520 ($59.05) on Wednesday. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,364 ($30.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 104.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,485.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

