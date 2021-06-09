Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.25

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and traded as low as $26.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

