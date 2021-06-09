Steve Provost Sells 18,405 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EAT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,215.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.88. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

