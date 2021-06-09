Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 541 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 541 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $171,299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after buying an additional 79,472 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $326.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

