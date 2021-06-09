Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,041 shares of company stock worth $2,934,309 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

ETR opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.29.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

