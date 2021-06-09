Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 5,169 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

