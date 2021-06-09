Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

