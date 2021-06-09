Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFIX. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,753 shares of company stock worth $20,109,302. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.