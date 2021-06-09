Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $77.00 at Truist Securities

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.73.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,753 shares of company stock worth $20,109,302 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $1,109,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $13,393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

