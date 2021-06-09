Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Colony Capital Put Options (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,332 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,494% compared to the average volume of 209 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.00 and a beta of 1.95. Colony Capital has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.10.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colony Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

