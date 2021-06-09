Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Colony Capital Put Options (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,332 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,494% compared to the average volume of 209 put options.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.
NYSE:CLNY opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.00 and a beta of 1.95. Colony Capital has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Colony Capital Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
