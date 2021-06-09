Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,235 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,270% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.

NYSE:ABM opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 0.80%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

