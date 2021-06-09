Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
