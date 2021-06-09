Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

