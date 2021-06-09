Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,767. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

