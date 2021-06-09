Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,178,000 after buying an additional 92,834 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 192.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.80. 1,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,079. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.06.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

