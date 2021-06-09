Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.96. The stock had a trading volume of 57,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,387. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.