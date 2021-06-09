Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Target by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Target by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.18. 84,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $236.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

