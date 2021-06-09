Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up about 2.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

NYSE BBL traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.57. 98,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

Several research firms have commented on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

