Streamit Coin (STREAM) Market Capitalization Hits $48,186.06

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $48,186.06 and approximately $13.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Streamit Coin

STREAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

