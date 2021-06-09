Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Issues Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

