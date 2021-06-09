Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $811,698,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

NYSE:SYK opened at $249.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

