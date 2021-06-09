Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.14. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 1,387,692 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNDL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 6.25.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

