SuperFarm (SUPER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.39 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $61.69 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00371064 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012178 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars.

