SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $56.03 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.00400384 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013327 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

