Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 1.4%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 85,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 964,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 102.36% and a negative net margin of 62.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

