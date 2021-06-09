SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

OLK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $37.47 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,474,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,017,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,690,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

