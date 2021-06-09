Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,900 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,699 shares of company stock worth $606,887 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHO opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

