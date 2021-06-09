Swiss National Bank Grows Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,345,000 after buying an additional 270,267 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,783,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,103,000 after buying an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,817,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.