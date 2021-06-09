Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $220,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.