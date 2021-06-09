Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

