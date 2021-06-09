Swiss National Bank Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,625 shares of company stock valued at $30,586,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.36.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

