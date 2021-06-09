Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Grocery Outlet worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,430 shares of company stock worth $9,606,250. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.17. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

