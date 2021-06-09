Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Forward Air worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forward Air by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

