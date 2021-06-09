swisspartners Advisors Ltd Buys 9,500 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 160.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 0.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.63. 1,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.29. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

