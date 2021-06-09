swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,908 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 37,235 shares during the period. Western Digital comprises 5.6% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

WDC stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.74. 73,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,196. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

