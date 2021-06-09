swisspartners Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. ABB comprises approximately 1.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $34.69. 12,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

