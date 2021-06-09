Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.32

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 123393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.