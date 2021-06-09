Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $217.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.44. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.06 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

