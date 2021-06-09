Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,308 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,755 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

