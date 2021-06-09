Synovus Financial Corp Sells 148 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,761,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,229,000 after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 321,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DD opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

