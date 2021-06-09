Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,951 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Overstock.com worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,905 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSTK opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSTK. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

