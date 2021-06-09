Synovus Financial Corp Sells 550 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.06.

